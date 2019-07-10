Club culture exhibition to be staged at V&A Dundee

Dundee's new V&A museum is to play host to the first major celebration of the history of nightclubbing around the world.

Five decades of club culture will be celebrated next year in the show, Night Fever, which will featured iconic venues like Studio 24 in New York, Les Bains Douches in Paris, the Ministry of Sound in London and the Hacienda in Manchester.

Ben Kelly's famous design for The Hacienda, in Manchester, will be among the clubs showcased in the V&A Dundee show.

The show, which will open in October 2020 and is expected to be accompanied by a number of special events, will explore how nightclub owners and operators have combined architecture and interior design with sound, light, fashion and visual effects to shape and influence pop culture as far back as the 1960s.

V&A Dundee also confirmed today that it has secured its first ever blockbuster fashion exhibition for the waterfront attraction, which has been open for less than a year.

More than 200 garments and accessories will feature in the celebration of Mary Quant, the groundbreaking British designer best known for her 1960s miniskirts and hot pants.

It will be heading north after its current run at the V&A's long-running attraction at South Kensington in London.

V&A Dundee director Philip Long said: "We are developing our role as an international centre for design and we are delighted to be working with colleagues from across the V&A and with institutions internationally to bring the most ambitious exhibitions to Dundee and Scotland."

Sophie McKinlay, director of programmes at V&A Dundee, said: “We will shine a spotlight on a design environment with endless possibilities in Night Fever, an exhibition looking at club culture through the lens of design.

"V&A South Kensington has groundbreaking fashions shows so I’m thrilled that Mary Quant will be the first we bring to Dundee.

"As well as showcasing influential designs it also explores ideas of brand and identity at a time when people were eager for change."