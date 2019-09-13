Dunbar set to stage re-enactment of historic 17th century battle

AN EAST Lothian town is set to be transported back in time over the weekend for a military display commemorating a 17th century conflict.

Dunbar will "come alive" with the thundering of hooves and crack of muskets as dozens of re-enactors from across the UK recreate a key part of the 1650 battle.

It is thought around 3,000 people lost their lives in the skirmish - one of the major conflicts of the English civil war.

The recreations - put on by Scotland's Battlefields Trust - take place as part of a programme of family friendly events aimed at entertaining and educating locals about the area's past.

As well as the re-enactments, demonstrations of cavalry tactics, a chance to "eavesdrop" on the rival generals as they make their battle plans and immersive military camps for visitors to explore are also set to be featured during the festival.

Historical enthusiasts have also been tasked with presenting an accurate interpretation of how a military company operated in the seventeenth century, with pikes and muskets marching to the beat of drums.

The battle was sparked after the alliance between the English Parliamentarians and the Scottish Covenanters broke down over the English execution of King Charles I.

Scottish forces chose to support the old king’s son, prompting Oliver Cromwell to invade in retaliation.

On 3 September 1650 he unexpectedly attacked the larger army of General David Leslie outside the small harbour town and ransacked it - despite boasting a vastly outnumbered infantry.

The events take place in a field behind the Asda Superstore, just off the A1

Entry to the festival is priced at £6 for adults and £3 for children.