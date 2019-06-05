Edinburgh memories: front page news 35 years ago today

The Edinburgh Evening News archives are a fascinating place to visit - a real trip down memory lane.

From our vast stores, here is a look at what was making the news on this day in 1984.

Our splash looked at the miners' strike - which was now in its 13th week - as strikers withdrew safety cover from Bilston Glen and the colliery was said to be 'at risk'.

In other news, politicians were looking at allowing transatlantic flights to run direct to Edinburgh Airport.

And there were warnings that a new 'civic square' on Lothian Road was running over budget and could cost £300,000 more than planned - a staggering £950,000 in total.

Around Edinburgh, Victor Paris on Dundee Terrace was selling and fitting 'the beautiful Sigma 7kw' electric shower for £199, allowing 'non-stop hot water at the flick of a switch - for all the family'.

1843 telly viewing...including Blankety Blank and Sorry! Picture: TSPL

Motorists could get their hands on the new Austin Montego, at the Carmichael garage at Maybury.

But what was on the television on June 5, 1984? With a modest four channels to choose from, pickings included Blankety Bank, Sorry! and The Morecambe and Wise Show.

