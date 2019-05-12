Edinburgh of the Seven Seas: 'The most remote settlement on the planet' we share a name with

We share our name with many other locations around the globe - many of which have featured on this website from time-to-time.

But one of these places is a little more extraordinary than the others. It is said to be the most remote settlement on the planet.

Edinburgh of the Seven Seas sits on the island of Tristan Da Cunha, deep in the South Atlantic. PIC: Shutterstock

Given the hustle and bustle that we are used to in Scotland's Capital from the sheer amount of tourists, flocking to indulge in our magnificent history, splendid architecture and beautiful scenery, the Edinburgh we are about to explore has a more relaxed feel to it.

Looking like a location set from Game of Thrones or Lord of the Rings, Edinburgh of the Seven Seas is said to be the most remote human settlement on the planet, where you will need permission from the council just to step ashore.

It sits on the island of Tristan Da Cunha, deep in the South Atlantic. An overseas territory of the United Kingdom, its nearest inhabited neighbour – St Helena - is around 1,300 miles away.

It was not much more than a stopping off point for whalers until 1816, when British troops occupied the island at the end of the Napoleonic wars.

Edinburgh of the Seven Seas took its name following a visit from Prince Alfred, Duke of Edinburgh and second son of Queen Victoria, in 1867 and is a place that the world almost forgot but its 250 permanent residents (or so) seem to like it that way.

It is said that all of the island's permanent residents descend from one of seven settlers, and everyone still has one of just seven surnames.

It is English-speaking and entirely Anglophone but islanders have, of course, built up their own vocabulary around their everyday life. A wheelbarrow is called a bus, for example, and you might see someone with a ‘bosom of eggs’ in an ‘eggshirt’, which is just an old workshirt used for holding eggs loosely together.

You might go for ‘big heaps’ - or lunch - and have ‘German’s rice’, which is grated potatoes boiled into a porridge-like dish, and a glass of Old Tom, a sour cider made from apples grown at Sandy Point.

If you want to see all this yourself, you will have to get written permission from the island’s administration to step ashore.

There is no airstrip on the island but cruise ships sometimes stop here with boats leaving a few times a year from Cape Town - around five or six days away. A return ticket to Cape Town on a fishing boat will cost around $800 (£530) with places on research vessels sometimes available.

Once there you can take another 28-mile boat trip - to Inaccessible Island. This is an old volcanic mass and wildlife reserve, which has UNESCO world heritage status.

There is a small expatriate population including an Administrator and Doctor with their families. Priests may only stay for a few months, and other visiting professionals (eg dentist, optician) for a few weeks or occasionally months.

You can find out more - and look into visiting Tristan Da Cunha - by visiting the island's official website here.