Eurovision in Edinburgh: remembering when Scotland’s capital hosted the 1972 contest
The 1972 Eurovision song contest marked the only time the UK hosted the competition outside of England, and Edinburgh's Usher Hall was the chosen host concert venue.
Initially intended to be hosted in Monaco following Severine's win in Dublin in 1971, the principality was unable to provide a venue. The BBC stepped in, and the Usher Hall was chosen to host the fourth Eurovision in the UK. The competition was won by Luxembourg's Vicky Leandros with her song Apres Toi, with 128 points. The British entry, Beg, Steal or Borrow by The New Seekers, was popular with the judges and finished second with 114 points.
1. Bill Cotton
BBC producer/director Bill Cotton (right) in Edinburgh to arrange for the Eurovision Song Contest which was held in the city in 1972. Cotton holds a picture of the United Kingdom entry, The New Seekers.