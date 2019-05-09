Eurovision in Edinburgh: remembering when Scotland’s capital hosted the 1972 contest

Initially intended to be hosted in Monaco following Severine's win in Dublin in 1971, the principality was unable to provide a venue. The BBC stepped in, and the Usher Hall was chosen to host the fourth Eurovision in the UK. The competition was won by Luxembourg's Vicky Leandros with her song Apres Toi, with 128 points. The British entry, Beg, Steal or Borrow by The New Seekers, was popular with the judges and finished second with 114 points.

1. Bill Cotton BBC producer/director Bill Cotton (right) in Edinburgh to arrange for the Eurovision Song Contest which was held in the city in 1972. Cotton holds a picture of the United Kingdom entry, The New Seekers. Jack Crombie, TSPL jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Terry Hughes BBC producer/director Terry Hughes with Clifford Hotts and Bill Cotton (right) in Edinburgh to make arrangements for the competition. Jack Crombie, TSPL jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Preparations Workmen preparing the Usher Hall in Edinburgh for the contest. Alex Brown, TSPL jpimedia Buy a Photo

