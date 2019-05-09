The United Kingdom's entry The New Seekers, who finished second (Photo: TSPL)

Eurovision in Edinburgh: remembering when Scotland’s capital hosted the 1972 contest

The 1972 Eurovision song contest marked the only time the UK hosted the competition outside of England, and Edinburgh's Usher Hall was the chosen host concert venue.

Initially intended to be hosted in Monaco following Severine's win in Dublin in 1971, the principality was unable to provide a venue. The BBC stepped in, and the Usher Hall was chosen to host the fourth Eurovision in the UK. The competition was won by Luxembourg's Vicky Leandros with her song Apres Toi, with 128 points. The British entry, Beg, Steal or Borrow by The New Seekers, was popular with the judges and finished second with 114 points.

BBC producer/director Bill Cotton (right) in Edinburgh to arrange for the Eurovision Song Contest which was held in the city in 1972. Cotton holds a picture of the United Kingdom entry, The New Seekers.

1. Bill Cotton

BBC producer/director Terry Hughes with Clifford Hotts and Bill Cotton (right) in Edinburgh to make arrangements for the competition.

2. Terry Hughes

Workmen preparing the Usher Hall in Edinburgh for the contest.

3. Preparations

Workmen preparing the Usher Hall in Edinburgh for the contest.

4. Preparations

