Geri Horner gives sneak peek of Spice Girls reunion tour before it comes to Edinburgh

Geri Horner has given fans a sneak peek of the Spice Girls reunion tour which will be coming to Edinburgh early next month.

The group will reunite on stage for the first time in seven years for their comeback tour, which starts on Friday in Dublin.

Horner, also known as Ginger Spice, posted a picture of herself rehearsing on stage alongside Melanie Chisholm (Mel C) on her Instagram page.

She also shared a shot of the stage, complete with large screens on either side and a large Spice World set piece in the centre of the stage with backing dancers in front.

She wrote: "Spice World Production rehearsals done! Welcome to Spice World 2019! See you in Dublin! #3daystogo #HouseofGinger."

Horner and Chisholm will be joined by Melanie Brown (Mel B) and Emma Bunton for the tour while Victoria Beckham has decided not to take part.

The Spice Girls have been preparing for the tour for the past few weeks but in April they were forced to deny a rift between them as Brown missed the start of rehearsals.

The speculation of a row came after Brown's claims that she previously had a one-night stand with Horner.

The Spiceworld Tour was announced last November with six dates, but it was later extended to 13 dates due to popular demand.

The Spice Girls will first perform on May 24 at Dublin's Croke Park before heading to Cardiff', Manchester, Coventry and Sunderland and coming to Edinburgh's BT Murrayfield Stadium on June 8th.

The band will then play in Bristol and London's Wembley Stadium.