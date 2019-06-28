Holyrood Week 2019: This is everything the Queen will be doing while in Edinburgh and Scotland

Have your say

The Queen will embark on her annual visit to Edinburgh this week as she travels around different part of Scotland.

The Queen spends a week visiting regions across the whole of Scotland. She also hosts a garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse where thousands of guests turn up in recognition of their work in the community.

The aim of the week is to celebrate Scottish culture, achievement and community.

What happens?

It's a busy week for the Queen which includes a garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, but begins with an event called the Ceremony of the Keys.

This takes place on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse and marks the beginning of Holyrood Week ( which is sometimes known as Royal Week). The Queen is welcomed into the city of Edinburgh, 'your ancient and hereditary kingdom of Scotland' by the Lord Provost, who offers her the keys of the city.

Here is the list of events the Queen will be attending:

- HMQ at Greenfaulds High School, Cumbernauld

- Ceremony of the Keys, Palace of Holyroodhouse

- The Queen and The Duke of Rothesay attend a Ceremony to mark the 20th Anniversary of the Scottish Parliament

- HMQ Canongate Kirk

- Earl and Countess of Forfar (Wessex) in Forfar

- HMQ Investiture

- Earl and Countess of Forfar in Morayshire and Banff

- HMQ (joined by The Duke of York, Earl of Forfar and The Princess Royal) Garden Party

- HMQ will visit Gorgie City Farm

- Duke of Edinburgh Gold Awards at the Palace of Holyroodhouse attended by The Earl of Forfar

