Designed by Sit John James Burnett in the Moorish style, these baths opened in 1882 and are a new addition to Edinburgh Doors Open Day this year. ''5 Belford Road, EH4 3BL, open Saturday 10am-4pm.

In Pictures: Eleven weird and wonderful places to visit on Edinburgh Doors Open Day

Hundreds of buildings which would otherwise be closed or charge a fee will be free to enter this weekend for Edinburgh Doors Open Day.

Some sites will require free tickets booked in advance, while some will allow visitors to simply turn up.

The University of Edinburgh Informatics Forum will host tours bringing visitors up to the stunning views of the city from the building's garden roof terrace. '10 Crichton Street, EH8 9AB, open Sunday 10.30am-2.30pm.

1. Informatics Forum

This Georgian building was originally opened in 1805 as the first Bank of Leith. It is now open to all faiths for prayer, meditation and other activites to benefit the body and spirit. Half-hour doors will run at 2.30pm and 3.30pm before a talk in the shrine room.''25 Bernard Street, EH6 6SH, open Sunday 2pm-5pm.

2. Tibetan Buddhist Meditation Centre

Guided tours of the Vennel Churchyard will reveal stories of witches, sea captains, sailors and many others who came from near or far to end up in this final resting place.''The Vennel, South Queensferry, EH30 9HT, open Saturday 10am-4pm.

3. Vennel Churchyard

This centre links three University of Edinburgh units: The CRUK Edinburgh Cancer Centre, the MRC Human Genetics Unit, and the Centre for Genomic and Experimental Medicine. The event will include talks, poster presentations and tours. ''Western General Hospital Campus, Crewe Road, EH4 2XR, open Saturday 10am-5pm.

4. MRC Institute of Genetics and Molecular Medicine

