In Pictures: Eleven weird and wonderful places to visit on Edinburgh Doors Open Day

2. Tibetan Buddhist Meditation Centre

This Georgian building was originally opened in 1805 as the first Bank of Leith. It is now open to all faiths for prayer, meditation and other activites to benefit the body and spirit. Half-hour doors will run at 2.30pm and 3.30pm before a talk in the shrine room.''25 Bernard Street, EH6 6SH, open Sunday 2pm-5pm.

other