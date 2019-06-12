In pictures: Recalling the glory days of Leith Waterworld

Opening in May 1992 at a cost of £14 million, the much-adored Leith Waterworld, which stood on part of the site once occupied by Leith Central railway station, was more than just another public pool. Its flumes, slides, geysers, water cannons and artificial waves provided a watery haven suitable for all ages for almost 20 years. Long-term, however, the high annual costs required to maintain the facility meant it was frequently threatened with closure. Despite a prolonged fight by local residents to keep the chlorinated waters flowing, the pool was axed for good in January 2012. The building still stands, but a children's soft play now fills the space.

Children celebrate the opening of a new swimming pool at Leith Waterworld in May 1992.

Exterior shot taken in July 1993. The pool was built on part of the site once occupied by Leith Central railway station.

Leith Waterworld was not short of flumes and water slides, 1998.

Leith Waterworld interior, 1998. The pool catered for all ages.

