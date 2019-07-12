Lothian at 100: Unearthed archive footage captures a Century of Lothian Buses

Have your say

The previously unseen archive footage shows Lothian buses slowly replacing trams as Edinburgh’s public transport of choice.

In their Centenary year, Lothian Buses has unearthed some fascinating footage of the company maturing over the last 100 years.

90 minutes of reel film was digitally converted, including a poignant goodbye to Edinburgh’s trams in 1956. If only they knew.

Other sections of the video show drivers taking exams, welders fashioning new lines and sign painters adding the finishing touches to a now-ancient fleet.

We’ve gathered some of the more interesting moments from the footage in the 3-minute video package above, so be sure to watch out for landmarks like The Mound and Princes Street like you’ve never seen them before.