Meet Figaro the Scottish ‘adventure cat’ who likes to holiday at the beach

Meet Figaro, a cat who loves to adventure and is due to go on his first holiday to the Outer Hebrides this summer.

Figaro, who is six months old, lives in Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire, with his owner Paula McInnes and her children.

Figaro is heading to the Outer Hebrides on his holidays this summer. He usually sleeps in the car and even has a seat belt. PIC: Contributed.

The kitten started to venture out wearing a leash given the road by his house was so busy.

But now that leash has given him a freedom of movement with Figaro recently enjoying an Easter break by the beach at Machrihanish, Argyll and a roam around Balloch Park at the weekend.

This summer, he will travel with his family to explore the Outer Hebrides.

Figaro also has a back pack where he can sleep if he gets tired while out and about . PIC: Contributed.

The cat has a cat seat belt - which clips his leash into the back seat - and has his own back pack where he can retire to for a sleep if he gets tired while out on the road. At night during family holidays, he tends to sleep in the car.

Ms McInnes, a data analyst, said: “We live in a flat by a really busy main road and a number of my neighbours cats have been run over.

“He definitely wants to be an outdoor cat though as he was always scratching and sniffing at the front door.

“The first time we went outside, he sat on my shoulder like a little parrot so he could look out and see what was going on.

“We decided to get him a leash so he could get out for a wee stroll. We just let him take us for a walk where he wants to go really.”

Figaro now draws a fair bit of attention as he wanders out on his lead.

“At Balloch Park, everyone is saying ‘it’s a cat on a leash!’ My son was quite embarrassed at first.

“My son is autistic and we wanted to get him a dog to begin with but because of the long hours we work, it is not practical. My son loves taking Figaro out now.”

Figaro’s longest trip has been to Machrihanish in Argyll, where he spent four days over the Easter holidays.

“We took him up over the dunes and he loved it. He is such a happy wee cat and he absolutely loves the beach.

“When we go to the Outer Hebrides, the plan is he will be out and about with us.”

Ms McInnes said Figaro may come off the leash once he is neutered.

“We could put him in a cattery but we don’t want to be without Figaro when we are away. He is part of the family and we have very quickly become crazy cat people,” Ms McInnes added.

