Netflix urgently hiring extras for new TV series filming in Scottish Highlands

Have you got what it takes?

Setting the stage for a new Netflix series is the Scottish Highlands, and the streaming giant is on the hunt for extras.

Could this be your big break? (Photo: Shutterstock)

What’s the programme?

Details of the show are still mostly under wraps, but the casting call does state that extras are required for a “Netflix original period series”.

The casting call details

Men and women of all ethnicities, ages and looks are invited to be part of the project.

The shoot will take place in the Aviemore area of Scotland throughout September. The casting call states that it’s “likely to be between one to three filming days”, but there will be some characters that are needed for more days.

The production company is particularly keen for Spanish speaking actors, but it’s not a necessary requirement for those interested in the project.

You need to be over 17 years old and be legally allowed to work in the UK with a valid National Insurance number. You’ll also need your own transport.

This opportunity is paid.

How to apply?

You’ll need to apply through Casting Collective website.

There is a variety of specific information you’ll need to have handy prior to applying, such as:

- Two photos of yourself, one being a recent headshot photo and one being a full-length photo

- Your passport/visa

- Your measurements: men can adhere to these measurement guidelines and women by these guidelines

- National Insurance number

You’ll also need to provide other information during the course of the application, such as your physical characteristics, any military experience and generally any other experience you have under your belt.

The casting call is marked as ‘urgent’ on the Casting Collective website, so you’d better get your applications in quick if you want to be considered for this exciting project.