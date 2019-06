But what happens when a building is purpose-built for a commercial or social entity that no longer occupies it? We take a look at 9 fascinating examples of preserved Edinburgh buildings that have successfully been handed a new lease of life.

1. Dovecot Studios, Infirmary Street Dovecot Studios is housed within Edinburgh's first public Victorian swimming pool building and datesfrom the 1880s. It was opened as a response to an outbreak of cholera in the city.

2. Castle Mills, Fountainbridge This red brick beauty is all that remains of the North British Rubber Company's Castle Mills factory. Built in 1870, it is now an arts hub occupied by Edinburgh Printmakers.

3. The Fishmarket, Newhaven Harbour As the name above the door might suggest, The Fishmarket is housed alongside fellow restaurant Loch Fyne within the old timber-built Newhaven fishmarket.

4. Leith Police Station, Queen Charlotte Street Leith's main police hub occupies the impressive neoclassical edifice that was once home to Leith Town Hall. It was built in 1828 at a time when Leith was a separate burgh from Edinburgh.

