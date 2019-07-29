Queen legend Freddie Mercury to be honoured in Edinburgh Tattoo's fireworks finale

Rock icon Freddie Mercury is to be honoured at this year’s Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, organisers have revealed.

The Queen song The Show Must Go On, the band’s last single before Mercury’s death in 1991, will be performed at the finale of this year’s show, which opens on Friday.

The tribute will be performed on the castle esplanade by the massed pipes and drums at the climax of the show.

It has been lined up months after the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, which explored Mercury’s relationship with his band-mates, won four Academy Awards.

Other highlights of the Tattoo programme are expected to include music from the blockbuster movie The Greatest Showman and the Bruno Mars hit Uptown Funk.

The Neil Diamond classic Sweet Caroline and the terracing anthem You'll Never Walk Alone will also feature.

Brigadier David Alfred, chief executive and producer of the Tattoo, said he got the idea for the Mercury tribute after watching Bohemian Rhapsody on a flight to Australia during research for this year's production.

He said: “Within the conventional framework of a military Tattoo we always look to strike a balance between time-honoured tradition and innovative ideas. This year, our audiences can expect plenty of tradition -but with a twist."