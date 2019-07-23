Portobello Beach

Scottish summers of yesteryear celebrated in new exhibition at top Edinburgh hotel

A new exhibition has been launched at the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh - The Caledonian celebrating Scottish summers gone by.

Partnering with The Scotsman, ten images from the newspaper’s archive are on display in the 5 star hotel’s Peacock Alley lounge until the end of October and have been selected by the hotel and journalist David McLean. Capturing the joys of summer from the 1940s to the 1970s, the collection includes the Edinburgh Zoo’s penguins waddling along in the daily parade, The Festival Cavalcade making its way past the crowds on Princes Street, to holidaymakers boarding the Skylark pleasure boat on Portobello Beach.

Grand finale of the Edinburgh Tattoo in 1961 - a floodlit Edinburgh Castle and battlements.
Grand finale of the Edinburgh Tattoo in 1961 - a floodlit Edinburgh Castle and battlements.
Queues at Edinburgh Bus Station, off St Andrew Square, as the Trades holiday rush begins. 1959.
Queues at Edinburgh Bus Station, off St Andrew Square, as the Trades holiday rush begins. 1959.
Queens Park - St Margarets Loch - Boating on Loch during the Easter holidays 1963
Queens Park - St Margarets Loch - Boating on Loch during the Easter holidays 1963
Holiday makers at Portobello - All aboard the Skylark in July 1957
Holiday makers at Portobello - All aboard the Skylark in July 1957
