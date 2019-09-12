Statue marks Leith man’s role in the first rules of golf

A commemorative statue of the man responsible for signing the original rules of golf was unveiled yesterday at Leith Links.

The bronze statue of John Rattray was crafted by Scottish sculptor David Annand and will sit on a mound of marram grass on Leith Links to celebrate the 275th anniversary of the first rules of golf being published.

In April 1744, a committee of the Gentlemen Golfers of Edinburgh drafted the first 13 rules of golf to compete for a silver golf club, presented by the City of Edinburgh, over Leith Links.

John Rattray, who at the time was a physician and champion archer, signed the rules.

Rattray won the first competition that was played and was declared “Captain of the Golf”.

Leith Rules Golf Society (LRGS), which raised the funds to commission the statue, believes that with the statue John Rattray will be recognised for his great contribution to golf.

Brian Graham, secretary of LRGS said: “Having the statue here on the Links will be a permanent reminder of Leith’s proud golfing heritage.”

Pat Denzler, Chair of the John Rattray Statue Fund said: “Raising over £150,000 required for the statue has been challenging but I would like to thank everyone for their generosity and for making it possible.

“It is also very pleasing that so many of the local residents in Leith have taken a real interest in this project.”

Ben Macpherson MSP for Edinburgh Northern and Leith said: “The creation of this statue is a result of the hard work and dedication of the Committee of Leith Rules Golf Society.

“My hope is that the statute will help future generations learn more about Leith’s remarkable history and bring new visitors to the Links and surrounding area.”