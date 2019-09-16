Sun shines on Edinburgh's historic Royal Mile for annual Riding of the Marches

The Edinburgh Riding of the Marches commemorates the tradition of inspecting the city’s boundaries and re-enacts the Captain of the Trained Band’s return to the city with news of defeat at the Battle of Flodden in 1513. After the Union of Parliaments in 1707 the annual inspection ceased until 1946 when a ride was held to celebrate peace after the Second World War.

It returned in 2009 and since then has become a popular family event in Edinburgh, as well as attracting hundreds of riders each year. All pictures by Neil Hanna

1. Sun shines on Edinburgh's annual Riding of the Marches Over 200 horses traversed the ancient Royal Mile led by the Lord Provost of Edinburgh, his city officers, The Deacon Convenor of the Incorporated Trades of Edinburgh, Trades Officer, The Old Master and Lord Dean of Guild of the Merchants Company of Edinburgh

2. Sun shines on Edinburgh's annual Riding of the Marches Edinburgh's annual Riding of the Marches returned in 2009 and since then has become a popular family event in Edinburgh, as well as attracting hundreds of riders each year

3. Sun shines on Edinburgh's annual Riding of the Marches Entertainment from pipe bands and stunt riders was also available from around 1pm

4. Sun shines on Edinburgh's annual Riding of the Marches Entertainment from pipe bands and stunt riders was also available from around 1pm

