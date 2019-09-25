Ten unusual places you probably hadn't thought of visiting on Edinburgh Doors Open Day

Buildings across Edinburgh and the Lothians will welcome members of the public to take part in tours and activities as part of Open Doors Day this weekend, organised by the Cockburn Association.

Hundreds of buildings which would otherwise be closed to the public or charge an entrance fee will now be free to enter.

Some sites will require free tickets booked in advance, while some will allow visitors to simply turn up.

Below are 10 unusual venues which you may not have considered visiting on Edinburgh Doors Open Day.

Meadows Croquet

Have you ever wondered how this quaint game of ball and mallet works? The Meadows Croquet club, home of the Scottish Croquet centre, will be open for visitors to watch games of croquet being played and to try out the game for themselves.

Leven Terrace, EH3 9LW. Visitors are advised to wear flat-soled shoes. Open Saturday 2pm-4pm.

Tibetan Buddist Meditation Centre

This Georgian building was originally opened in 1805 as the first Bank of Leith. It is now open to all faiths for prayer, meditation and other activites to benefit the body and spirit. Half-hour doors will run at 2.30pm and 3.30pm before a talk in the shrine room.

25 Bernard Street, EH6 6SH, open Sunday 2pm-5pm.

Police Box

This police box, commissioned in May 1933, was one of about 100 produced to the 1929 design of City Architect Ebenezer James MacRae. It still has its original interior fittings.

Northfield Broadway, junction with Mountcastle Drive North, EH8 7SA, open Saturday 10am-5pm.

Vennel Churchyard

Guided tours of the Vennel Churchyard will reveal stories of witches, sea captains, sailors and many others who came from near or far to end up in this final resting place.

The Vennel, South Queensferry, EH30 9HT, open Saturday 10am-4pm.

JM Architects

JM Architects moved into this 17th century A-listed town house in 2006.Visitors will be taken on tours through the three-storey house with attic and basement, built for the 7th Earl of Wemyss.

64 Queen Street, EH2 4NA, open Saturday 10am-2pm.

Dean Gardens

Dean gardens is the largest of the four ‘pleasure grounds’ which border the Water of Leith, and the second biggest private amenity gardens in Edinburgh. Rambling through seven acres, the gardens feature a series of planted slopes, lawn areas, a wooden pavilion and a children’s play area.

Eton Terrace, EH4 1QE, open Sunday only 2pm-4pm.

University of Edinburgh Engineering Department

Visitors to the University’s Sanderson Building can explore the School of Engineering, learn about student projects and have a go at flying a drone.

Robert Stevenson Road, EH9 3FB. Open Saturday 10am-4pm.

Burns Monument

This iconic monument on Calton Hill was built in 1830 in the style of ancient Athens. The Edinburgh and District Burns Association will host music and poetry recitals to honour the bard.

Regent Road, EH1 3DG. Open Saturday and Sunday 10am-4pm.

Costorphine Hill Tower

This tower was built in 1871 as a viewpoint and a memorial to Sir Walter Scott, 100 years after his death. Built of local stone, there is an internal staircase up to a platform boasting unrivalled views of the City and surrounding countryside.

Access via Clermiston Road, EH12 6LR. Open Saturday 2pm-4pm and Sunday 10am-12pm and 2pm-4pm.