The island of gnomes found in the Firth of Forth

It's been dubbed "Inchgnome Island" given its population of miniature men in red pointy hats, some who hold fishing rods.

Now, numbers of gnomes who have taken up residence on the rock, which sits just off Inchcolm Island in the Firth of Forth, appear to have multiplied.

"Inchgnome Island" can be found in the Firth of Forth with the colony of miniature men growing in recent times. PIC: Contributed.

The first gnomes are said to have found their way to the island around 2010.

Some say they were taken there by a fisherman, or perhaps another commercial enterprise who works on the river.

Attempts have been made to move the little people in recent times, but it appears the gnomes are here to stay.

Joanne Tavern, operations manager at Maid of the Forth river cruises, said it remained a mystery how the gnomes came to be in the middle of the Firth or Forth.

Mystery surrounds how the gnomes ended up in the Firth of Forth. PIC: Contributed.

She said: "How the gnomes got there appears to be a mystery. There are various companies, boats and people on the river so there are a number of possibilities.

"It is a bit of fun and some people say they got there after escaping from a garden centre in Edinburgh.

"They do seem to multiply every year and they are very popular. You do get the occasional person saying that the gnomes are not very in keeping with thing but most people thing they are amazing and want to know all about them."