These were the 25 most popular baby names in Scotland in the 1980s - is your name on the list?

Baby names have changed drastically throughout the years, with babies born in Scotland today often named after Outlander characters, royals and Scottish islands.

If you were born in the 80s, you probably consider your name pretty dull compared to the likes of Logan, Harris, Aria or Amelia, which made the top 10 baby names in Scotland in 2018.

And while last year’s most popular girl's name was Olivia, back in the 80s, Laura came out on top for every year of the decade, with 11,197 babies given this name.

The second most popular girls name of the 80s in Scotland was Claire, with 8,743 babies named this, but it soon fell out of fashion in the 90s, slipping out of the top 10 by 1995.

The third most popular girl's name was Nicola (7,540) and fourth was Jennifer (7,069). Emma was the fifth most popular name in the 80s (6,602), and it shot up in popularity to first place in the early 90s.

If you were named David back in the 80s, today you’d most likely be called the most popular baby boy’s name of 2018 - Jack.

Christopher was the second most popular boy’s name of the 80s, with 12,686 babies taking this name and in third place was Andrew with 11,968 babies given this name.

John came in at number four (11,690) and in fifth place was James (10,935).

Here are the top 25 girl and boy baby names registered in Scotland from 1980 - 1989.

Girl names

1. Laura - 11,197

2. Claire - 8,743

3. Nicola - 7,540

4. Jennifer - 7,069

5. Emma - 6,602

6. Sarah - 6,565

7. Lisa - 6,491

8. Louise - 5,866

9. Kirsty - 5,480

10. Michelle - 5,344

11. Fiona - 4,529

12. Gillian - 4,092

13. Karen - 4,054

14. Stephanie - 3,366

15. Amanda - 3,351

16. Kelly - 3,245

17. Gemma - 3,228

18. Donna - 2,985

19. Ashley - 2,931

20. Natalie - 2,876

21. Victoria - 2,825

22. Lauren - 2,770

23. Stacey - 2,684

24. Lynsey - 2,673

25. Samantha - 2,637



Boy names:

1. David - 17,339

2. Christopher - 12,686

3. Andrew - 11,968

4. John - 11,690

5. James - 10,935

6. Craig - 9,125

7. Paul - 8,864

8. Steven - 8,855

9. Scott - 8,849

10. Michael - 8,490

11. Mark - 7,892

12. Robert - 6,879

13. Stuart - 6,399

14. Kevin - 6,169

15. Stephen - 5,888

16. Ross - 5,860

17. William - 5,682

18. Gary - 5,555

19. Alan - 4,798

20. Martin - 4,444

21. Thomas - 4,212

22. Ryan - 4,209

23. Jamie - 4,159

24. Richard - 3,980

25. Colin - 3,908