This is how you can bid for one of the Oor Wullie sculptures - and when the Big Bucket Trail comes to an end

Edinburgh has been awash with a sea of unique Oor Wullie sculptures brightening up every corner of the Capital over the last few months.

From Leith Walk to Castle Terrace East and Edinburgh Airport to Ocean Terminal, 60 lifesize Oor Wullies have become popular street furniture during the Festival months.

Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail, the world’s first nationwide public arts trail, currently covers 700 miles across Edinburgh, Glasgow and the West, Dundee, Aberdeen and Inverness with one-off designs of the nation's favourite comic strip character.

It is raising vital funds for children’s hospital charities across Scotland.

But now, the trail is coming to an end and the sculptured, some of which have been designed by local artists or celebrities such as Ian Rankin, are going under the hammer.

The Edinburgh auction takes place on Thursday 19 September at Prestonfield House, with all proceeds going to Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity (ECHC) while all of the sculptures will be gathered in St Andrew Square between the 13th and 15th September, so members of the public have one last chance to say cheerio to Scotland’s favourite son before he goes to auction.

The free event will run from 9am-8pm on Friday and Saturday and 9am-5pm on Sunday. All Edinburgh sculptures will be gathered in the Square, and there will also be the opportunity to spot three limited edition mini sculptures which have never before been seen by the public. Plenty of fun activities to keep wee ones entertained and exclusive Wullie merchandise will also be on offer.

Roslyn Neely, CEO at ECHC, said: “Oor Wullie has taken over the capital this summer and we have been absolutely thrilled by how many people have got involved with the trail.

“We’re so incredibly grateful for everyone’s support, so we would like to invite people to come along to see all the sculptures one last time at Oor Wullie’s BIG Farewell Weekend in September. This is also a fantastic opportunity to collect any Wullies they may have missed along the way.

“Thanks to everyone who has supported this project, we are able to continue with our vital work of supporting children, young people and their families to have a positive hospital experience.”

Oor Wullie’s BIG Farewell Weekend is free, but the charity is kindly asking attendees to fill out this form, so they know how many people to expect.

For more information about buying a sculpture at auction or bidding online, please email hello@oorwullie.com

Oor Wullie HQ will remain open in St Andrew Square until the Farewell Weekend for those looking to purchase merchandise.