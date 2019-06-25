Treasures spanning 150 years of Scottish history revealed in National Museum exhibition

Hundreds of treasures spanning more than 150 years of the nation's history from the Battle of Culloden to the death of Queen Victoria have been brought together for the first time for a major exhibition in Edinburgh.

Experts at the National Museum of Scotland have deployed more than 300 objects to show how the "romantic and heroic" images of Scotland were shaped and scotching long-held misconceptions and myths about tartan, bagpipes, Gaelic and famous works of art.

John Knox's 1815 painting of Loch Katrine in the Trossachs is one of the earliest images of Scottish tourism.

Costumes, weapons, trophies, paintings, manuscripts, jewellery, and glassware linked to the Royal Family, Bonnie Prince Charlie, Robert Burns, Sir Walter Scott, Ludwig Van Beethoven and Felix Mendelssohn, as well as the earliest tourist souvenirs to go on sale in Scotland, will be used to explore how they helped transform its image by the start of the 20th century.

Key episodes recalled include the pomp and pageantry of King George IV's visit to Edinburgh in 1822, the first time a reigning monarch had set foot in Scotland since 1651. Sir Walter Scott and the soldier and historian Colonel David Stewart masterminded a three-week programme of patriotic events.

Dubbed "one and twenty daft days" in newspaper accounts of the time, they saw the people of Edinburgh urged to wear Highland dress to help demonstrate Scotland's loyalty to the monarchy. By the end of the 19th century the Royal Family had created at the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire and had fully embraced Highland culture and tartan fashion.

The exhibition, Wild and Majestic, challenges long-held claims that tartan, bagpipes and all Gaelic were all outlawed in the wake of the crushing of the Jacobite rebellions. However it does recall the impact of a law banning the wearing of Highland dress and how this was interpreted in different ways across the Highlands.

Glasses used at the banquet staged in honour of King George IV during his famous visit to Edinburgh in 1822 are part of the exhibition.

The exhibition explores how Highland clubs and societies were determined to reverse the decline in the use of Gaelic and the playing of bagpipes after the Jacobite rebellions - but also divided opinion at a time when the Highland Clearances were ordered by wealthy landowners.

The exhibition also dispels the oft-repeated suggestion that Mendelsshon's celebrated overture The Hebrides was inspired by a trip to Fingal's Cave, on the Isle of Staff when he actually wrote it on a trip between Fort William and Mull.

The exhibition includes a celebration of Ossian, the third century Gaelic bird championed by the 18th century schoolmaster and poet James Macpherson, despite huge controversy at the time over how authentic his English translations were and whether Ossian had even existed.

Also on display is an original score by Beethoven of one of the Robert Burns poems he was commissioned to set music to by the Edinburgh publisher George Thomson.

Dr Patrick Watt, curator of the exhibition, which runs from 26 June until 10 November, said: "“This is a contested, complex history, and also a fascinating one. There are competing claims, still, over the extent to which those symbols of Scotland we see today are Romantic inventions, or authentic expressions of an ancient cultural identity.

"Using material evidence, we will examine the origins and development of the dress, music, and art which made up the Highland image.

"We will show how cultural traditions were preserved, idealised and reshaped to suit contemporary tastes against a background of political agendas, and economic and social change.”"