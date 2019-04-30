US donors dig deep for restoration of ‘Scotland’s White House’

Have your say

It is known as ‘Scotland’s White House’ and now American donors have dug deep to restore a special feature at Culzean Castle in Ayrshire.

Around $300,000 (£230,000) was raised at the annual gala organised by National Trust for Scotland Foundation USA earlier this month.

Sculptor Andy Scott addresses the New York gala after receiving his 'Great Scot' award. PIC: Contributed.

The money generated by the grand event, held at the Metropolitan Club overlooking Central Park, will be used to bring the fountain at Culzean back to life.

READ MORE: The Scots islanders conned by a new life in New York

The top floor of Culzean Castle was famously presented to General Dwight D. Eisenhower in thanks for his service to the people of Britain during World War II.

Eisenhower stayed at the castle during his time as president of the United States, earning it the nickname of the “Scottish White House”.

READ MORE: How the Scots built New York

Mark Bishop, Director of Customer & Cause at National Trust for Scotland, said: “The guests were really motivated to part with their money, knowing that there was a tangible project they had the power to make happen.”

Works by Scottish fashion designer Christopher Kane and contemporary artist Jim Lambie were among lots sold during the night’s silent auction along with a miniature statuette of The Kelpies by silversmiths Hamilton & Inches and stays at the Balmoral Hotel in Edinburgh.

A film screened to gala guests, which was presented by NTS president Neil Oliver, told of the success of last year’s fundraiser which directly contributed to the radical restoration of Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s Hill House at Helensburgh, which is now underway.

Since 2000, The National Trust for Scotland Foundation USA has granted more than $9 million to preserve Scotland’s most significant heritage and history sites, from Glencoe to Glenfinnan, Culloden Battlefield and St Kilda.

Meanwhile, sculptor Andy Scott, creator of The Kelpies, received a “Great Scot” award at the gala.

Scotland.

The evening culminated with the live auction and Scottish country dancing. Alasdair Nichol, chairman and co-owner of

Freeman’s and a popular appraiser on PBS’s Antiques Roadshow, charmed over 200 guests with a rousing live auction

including luxury Scottish vacation packages donated by the National Trust for Scotland, Edinburgh’s premier hotel, The

Balmoral, and bronze studies for The Kelpies donated by the artist. Bidding for the opportunity to name a Highland coo,

Shetland cow, or goat for Culloden Battlefield was spirited as the auction concluded. The livestock will graze at Culloden

Battlefield, providing a sustainable model for landscape management.

Guests’ high spirits continued onto the dance floor where they enjoyed music performed by Katie McNally & Friends,

Scottish Country dancing and a full-blown cèilidh led by Nan Chisholm

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.