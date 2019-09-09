Wester Hailes at 50: These 24 photos show the very early days of Edinburgh's Wester Hailes



The fabulous colour images featured in this gallery have been reproduced with permission from Lynn Brown, whose father Hugh McCreadie worked for the council as chief landscape architect for Edinburgh. Lynn told the Evening News: "We lived in Sighthill from 1966, so saw Westerhailes being built. Our house looked out over the Pentlands directly at the new estates. My Mum was very active in community groups there too - she worked at the Huts and Venchie as well as being heavily involved in all the gala days at WHEC and the Calders. I moved away in 1979 but have nice memories of growing up there."

Wester Hailes was nothing but a stretch of farmland dotted with a few smallholdings until the late 1960s.

Workmen clocking off up a section of the Union Canal at Wester Hailes in March 1970.

The early estate was home to hundreds of families. Lynn Brown/Hugh McCreadie

Laying the foundation stone for Wester Hailes Shopping Centre, in April 1972

