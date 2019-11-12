The Accident and Emergency Ward of the ERI Hospital on Lauriston Place, Edinburgh; August 14, 2002

This is what Edinburgh’s Quartermile used to look like as the Royal Infirmary

The Quartermile has seen its share of history, with redevelopments changing its landscape throughout the years.

But do you remember the Quartermile from when it was the site of the original Edinburgh Royal Infirmary?

1. How it used to look

Overlooking the Edinburgh Meadows, the Royal Infirmary featured a series of towers and turrets - nowadays, it’s been converted into flats. Year: 1879

Photo: G M Simpson, RCAHMS

2. Bringing down the chimney

Three men can be seen standing atop the Royal Infirmary on the day that the old boiler house chimney was set to be demolished. Year: 1984

Photo: George Smith

3. Aerial view

This aerial shot of the Lauriston area of Edinburgh shows George Heriot’s school, Lauriston Place, Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and Simpson’s Memorial hospital. Year: 1976

Photo: Joe Steele

4. Nurses guard of honour

Nurses can be seen here forming a guard of honour as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip leave the Royal Infirmary. Year: 1979

Photo: Stan Warburton Crauford Tait

