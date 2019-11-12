This is what Edinburgh’s Quartermile used to look like as the Royal Infirmary

But do you remember the Quartermile from when it was the site of the original Edinburgh Royal Infirmary?
1. How it used to look
Overlooking the Edinburgh Meadows, the Royal Infirmary featured a series of towers and turrets - nowadays, it’s been converted into flats. Year: 1879
Photo: G M Simpson, RCAHMS
Copyright:
2. Bringing down the chimney
Three men can be seen standing atop the Royal Infirmary on the day that the old boiler house chimney was set to be demolished. Year: 1984
Photo: George Smith
Copyright:
3. Aerial view
This aerial shot of the Lauriston area of Edinburgh shows George Heriot’s school, Lauriston Place, Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and Simpson’s Memorial hospital. Year: 1976
Photo: Joe Steele
Copyright:
4. Nurses guard of honour
Nurses can be seen here forming a guard of honour as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip leave the Royal Infirmary. Year: 1979
Photo: Stan Warburton Crauford Tait
Copyright: