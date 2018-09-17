10 of the best football pubs near Easter Road

Have your say

Whether you're eyeing up a quick pint before kick off, toasting victory after the final whistle or drowning your sorrows following a bruising defeat, these pubs in close proximity to Easter Road will serve you well.

The Persevere Bar

There are a plethora of great pubs in close proximity to Easter Road Stadium (Photo: Shutterstock)

The Persevere Bar proximity to Easter Road makes it a natural stop off for fans in green and white.

It's more than convenience that make this a pub worth visiting, however. Charming, traditional, equipped with quality food and drink, served by friendly staff, the 'Persie' is a great spot to start or finish a match day.

398 Easter Rd, EH6 8HT - facebook.com/perseverebar

Robbies

Typically heaving on match day, Robbies is a cracking pub for home and away fans alike to soak up the atmosphere before the big game.

Equipped with a number of big screens, the Leith Walk pub is ideal for fans wanting to catch the early kick off before heading along to Easter Road for 3pm.

367 Leith Walk, EH6 8SE - robbiesbar.co.uk

The Tourmalet

Though cycling is the sport of choice of the Tourmalet's owners, football fans are welcome to sample the Buchanan Street's extensive range of continental beers.

Close to the ground and brimming with character this inn is a worthy venue for your pre-match pint.

25 Buchanan St, EH6 8SQ - facebook.com/pages/Tourmalet

The Brass Monkey

Reluctant to fork out for an overpriced pie and bovril?

Stop off at the Brass Monkey before the game kicks off and sample some first-rate pub grub - we recommend the chilli dog.

362 Leith Walk, EH6 5BR - facebook.com/Brass-Monkey-Leith

The Mash Tun

Wherever you sit in the Mash Tun, you'll be guaranteed a view of one of TV's which line the spacious pub's walls.

Sample one of the pub's buffalo burgers and take in any lunchtime kick offs before making the short stroll to Easter Road.

154 Easter Rd, EH7 5RL - mashtunedinburgh.co.uk

Jeremiah's Taproom

Equidistant between the home of Hibernian and Waverley train station, this charming Elm Row tavern is ideal for travelling supporters.

Equipped with over fifty bottles of beers and 16 taps exhibiting top class tipples, you'll be spoilt for choice during a visit to the Taproom.

7-8 Elm Row, EH7 4AA - jeremiahstaproom.co.uk

The Cask and Barrel

It requires a slight detour from en route from Waverley Station to Easter Road, but the Cask and Barrel is well worth a visit after the full-time whistle.

Decked out with TVs screening football from north and south of the border and blessed with a sublime range of ales the Cask and Barrel is a cracking port-of-call for football fans.

115 Broughton St, EH1 3RZ - facebook.com/CaskandBarrelBroughtonStreet

Bier Hoose

This slice of Deutschland on Leith Walk will see that you're well fed ahead of the big match.

As you sip on your Bavarian beer and German street food, you'd be forgiven for thinking you were off to the Allianz Arena, rather than the Leith San Siro.

379 Leith Walk, Edinburgh EH7 5HN - facebook.com/bierhoose

The Windsor

Bedecked with period features and unchanged for over a century the Windsor Buffet is an inn steeped in local history.

Serving up no-nonsense traditional ales, this Leith pub is a solid bet for fans heading along to the game.

45 Elm Row, EH7 4AH - windsoredinburgh.co.uk

Joseph Pierce

Not your typical football pub, Joseph Pierce is a trendy, shabby-chic bar which serves up food and drink with a Swedish twist.

If the sun is shining on Leith then there are few better outdoor areas than the one which surrounds this buzzing bar.

23 Elm Row, EH7 4AA - bodabar.com/joseph-pearces