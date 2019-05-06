120th Dispatch Trophy to open with a mouthwaterting tie

Have your say

Tantallon 2, last year’s beaten finalists, face Silverknowes in a mouth-watering first-round tie in the 120th Dispatch Trophy at the Braids later this month.

The winners could then face Tantallon 1, semi-finalists 12 month ago, before the Golfclubs4cash-sponsored event reaches the medal stage.

Mortonhall, the defending champions, face Swanston side Colinton Mains in the opening round, with Silverknowes Over 50s awaiting the winners.

Dirleton Castle will make their debut in the event in an all-East Lothian tie against past winners Rhodes.

The event, which is being run for the third year by Edinburgh Leisure, gets underway with a tasty tie between RICS and Turnhouse team BBT.

Also among the teams early into the fray are the Stephen Gallacher Foundation and another new team, Sunflower Financial Planning.

The quartet representing the Stephen Gallacher Foundation are up against Braids United while Gregor Munro’s Sunflower Financial Planning face Dunbar Castle.

In addition to the two Tantallon teams and Silverknowes, the bottom half of the draw also features Carrickvale, Dunbar and Royal Burgess.

Carrickvale start out against Lochend, Dunbar are up against Carrickvale B and Royal Burgess take on Swanston.

This year’s event attracted 51 entries - marginally down on last time around - with 13 teams receiving byes into the second round.

They included Stewart’s Melville FP and Heriot’s FP - and the two schools’ sides have been drawn to face each other.

Murrayfield, Kilspindie, Turnhouse and Lothians Boys also enter the fray on day two against Hailes C, Silverknowes Generations, Heriot’s Quad and British Rugby Club of Paris respectively.

First round (Saturday, May 18): 7.00 RICS v BBT; 7.15 Hailes A v Edinburgh Leisure; 7.30 Stephen Gallacher Foundation v Braids United; 7.45 Dunbar Castle v Sunflower Financial Planning; 8.00 Dirleton Castle v Rhodes; 8.15 Bank of Scotland v Watsonian; 8.30 Caermount v Harrison; 8.45 Prestonfield v Kilgour Wealth Management; 9.00 Mortonhall v Colinton Mains; 9.15 Cramond v Munro Heating; 9.30 Merchants v Edinburgh Thistle; 9.45 Edinburgh Western v Hailes B; 10.00 Carrickvale v Lochend; 10.15 Carrickvale B v Dunbar; 10.30 Mount Vernon v Tantallon 1; 10.45 Lothians Golf Association v Harrison B; 11.00 Tantallon 2 v Silverknowes; 11.15 Royal Burgess v Swanston; 11.30 Royal Bank of Scotland v Harrison Generations.

Second round (Sunday, May 19): 8.00 Mortonhall or Colinton Mains v Silverknowes Over 50s; 8.15 Kilspindie v Silverknowes Generations; 8.30 Murrayfield v Hailes C; 8.45 Stewart’s Melville FP v Heriot’s FP; 9.15 Lothians Boys v British Rugby Club of Paris; 9.30 Turnhouse v Heriot’s Quad; 9.45 Kilgour Private Clients v Ye Monks of Ye Braids.