'A Hibs legend': Supporters, players and Aston Villa fans react to John McGinn's exit

John McGinn has been lauded a modern-day Hibs legend following his departure from the club.

The Scottish Cup winner moved to English Championship outfit Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee yesterday evening - and praise from staff, players and fans alike was glowing.

John McGinn scored in his penultimate appearance for Hibs against Asteras Tripolis (Photo: SNS)

Manager Neil Lennon hailed the 23-year-old's professionalism in a statement on the club's official website.

He said: “He goes with everyone’s best wishes – he’s been absolutely superb on and off the pitch. He’s a joy to work with and I’ve really enjoyed watching him play.

“Hibs have been very good for him, and John has been very good for Hibs, and we wish him all the best.”

Chief Executive Leeann Dempster, meanwhile, described McGinn as a “fantastic servant to this club over the last three years."

Unsurprisingly, however, the most resounding praise for McGinn has been from the Hibs faithful.

@IrvineWelsh: "Best of luck to ⁦@HibsOfficial⁩ legend ‘Super’ John McGinn at ⁦@AVFCOfficial⁩ A wonderful player and classy human being."

@HibeesMc: "For the first time ever, I think I’ll properly be upset when a player leaves. I’ve see plenty hero’s leave Easter Road but there’s something special about John McGinn. Played as big a part as anyone in giving us our club back. Top player, even better lad."

@calum_mcd: "John McGinn has the class, of that there is absolutely no doubt. One of life's good guys; and a born winner. GGTTH."

@SIAinslie: "Been an absolute pleasure watching him over the last 3 years. Sad he’s gone but so glad it happened #GGTTH"

@jamie_duffy1235: "John McGinn forever a legend"

@LewisCumming: "We've no got McGinn. Super John McGinn."

Sean Rafferty: "Never say this about players but really do wish John McGinn all the best. Guy was the heart of a great Hibs team and is an absolute legend. Positive he'll do very well down south."

@bsgorrie: "Good luck @johnmcginn, a Hibees legend. Villa fans, you're getting some man. Thanks for everything you did for us #GGTTH"

Hibs players and fellow professionals also wished the Scotland international a fond farewell.

Martin Boyle: "All the very best my friend. @jmcginn7"

Marvin Bartley: "Good luck my man @jmcginn7"

Liam Fontaine: "Delighted for my boy @jmcginn7 . Well done mate . Wish you all the best with your move down south to @AVFCOfficial . Smash it"

Marc McNulty: "Never seen a bad tweet from a hibs fan about John Mcginn. All well wishes and thanks for his services. Magnificent to see. Supportive fans"

Chris Sutton: "John Mcginn signed for Villa.... Good signing"

Aston Villa fans praised the class of Hibs fans as they said farewell to their beloved player.

@susiebarn: "fair play to @HibsOfficial and all their fans who have wished John McGinn all their good wishes for his future at @AVFCOfficial. Showing real class as a club and as a set of fans. Thank you"

@kwangyavfc: "Hope your right mate he does look quality tbh and great seening all the hibs fans wishing us luck good luck to you lot for coming season"

@brummyste: "I have to say the posts from hibs fans today have been quality and have been a bit humbling considering I don't think I'd be as gracious. Top dans you lot , mean that. Good luck boys and girls."

@marshyavfc1874: "@HibsOfficial class fans I really hope he is as good as you lot are saying look forward to seeing him play for @AVFCOfficial Good luck for the upcoming season"

@villa_pogue: "Thanks and good luck to Hibs whose fans have been nothing but gracious and positive in losing their best player"

@TheDrDazzlar: "Welcome John and good luck. If you’re half as good as Hibs fans say you are, we’ve got a decent player on our hands #UTV"

And finally SFA Media and Communications director Kenny_Millar paid tribute to the number 7's finest asset - his backside.

@kenny_millar: "John McGinn and the most effective backside in Scottish football a massive loss to Hibs. A genuine class act, on and off the pitch, who played a massive part in turning around a club on its knees. Won’t be a single supporter who wishes him anything but the best."