Alan Pattullo: Whatever happened to Hearts’ famous entrance sign?

The iconic entrance which once graced the Gorgie Road end at Tynecastle.

The entrance in question was the ostentatious gateway to Tynecastle’s Gorgie Road end with its distinctive ‘Western-style’ font. “Heart of Midlothian Football Club Ltd” it once read, before it was changed to “Plc” to reflect a new era.

The stadium is much changed now but it could only be improved by the return of this feature, which disappeared in the 1990s.

If the increasingly rare TSB bank on the corner has managed to survive, why couldn’t the sign?

