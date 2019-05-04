Alex Harkess warns his Edinburgh Monarchs the pressure is on after mauling by Tigers

Edinburgh Monarchs team manager Alex Harkess says his racers are under pressure to perform to their starting averages following their 53-37 Championship Shield mauling at the hands of Glasgow Tigers at Ashfield on Sunday.

Monarchs face group leaders Berwick Bandits tonight at Armadale with the return at Shielfield Park 24 hours later and only a double victory will ensure their continued interest in the competition.

Alex Harkess

A paltry lack of race winners at Glasgow set alarm bells ringing in the Monarchs camp and Harkess, inset, said: “There is pressure on the whole team now to perform to the starting averages they came into the team with. They have a job to do and that’s how they earn their living.

“I will be polite about this, but we were poor and the performance very disappointing. You cannot win matches if you don’t win races and you cannot blame the track or the surface for the result, it was the same for both teams.

“We did not adapt and didn’t ride the track as we should have done.

“We came out of the gate and entered the first bend in front. We came out of the second bend and had lost the lead. We rode far too wide a line and the Glasgow riders passed us up the inside.

“We should have done better, I’m not saying we would have won, but it’s not as if we hadn’t been to Glasgow before, most of our riders know what to expect, the fact they were unable to respond was disappointing.”

And Harkess added that Monarchs cannot use the excuse of starting the season later than normal for their failings. “We started later this year simply because you are never sure what the weather is going to be like. February for instance was lovely.

“It made more sense to begin later because we have less fixtures this season, that had nothing to do with our display at Glasgow.

“Some of our riders rode elsewhere before we got our campaign going, so they couldn’t say they were rusty, they were match fit.”

If Monarchs fail to make the semi-finals of the Championship Shield it will undoubtedly be viewed as a setback. “From day one the key to qualifying was simple, we have got to win an away match,” added Harkess. “We go to Berwick on Saturday and the only way we can change things is by winning that meeting, but Berwick is not an easy place to go and win, it will be tough.

“Unless we defeat Berwick at their place they will remain in the driving seat. That is assuming we don’t lose at home to them this evening, and that will not be easy either, Berwick won at Armadale last season.”

The gamble in bringing back Aussie Justin Sedgmen after an enforced year away from the sport in 2018 is looking questionable. His opening partnership with Monarchs skipper Ricky Wells, who hasn’t exactly set the heather alight himself, has failed to ignite so far and Harkess observed: “Justin is an important part of our team and of course we need him to perform. We need the whole team to perform to their starting averages.

“We don’t want people dropping their averages, that doesn’t help and means we won’t win anything. Justin is aware of what he needs to do.

“It is never easy to take a year out and come back. And the older you get the more difficult it becomes.

“I don’t think Justin thought it would be easy, but he did think he was capable of doing it. He has to prove that.”

Josh Pickering and Wells were the only two Monarchs to win a race at Glasgow, but Pickering isn’t downhearted about Monarchs ability to bounce back, saying: “Not at all, we just need a strong performance away to Berwick. We need to attack the track down there, but we are going there to win.

“But we must defeat them tonight first, and I think we can, we must all pull together.”