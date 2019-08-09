Andy Murray announces his singles comeback

Andy Murray will make his singles return next week at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

The news, which was announced by the Scot on his Facebook page, comes seven months after his tearful revelation in Australia that his career could be over and six months on from his second hip operation.

Murray began his comeback in June by playing doubles in the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club and has continued to compete in the less-demanding format, most recently in this week's Rogers Cup in Canada.

Playing in Cincinnati could well be a precursor to Murray making his grand slam singles return at the US Open starting on August 26, although the 32-year-old may be wary of competing over best-of-five sets so soon.

Simply by playing in Cincinnati, Murray will be treading new ground by becoming the first player to return to the singles game following a hip resurfacing operation.

Doubles star Bob Bryan has made a successful return from the same surgery and his progress gave Murray hope that he could complete his own remarkable comeback.

