Andy Murray clinches doubles title at Queen's

Andy Murray and Feliciano Lopez have won the men's doubles title at the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club after beating Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram 7-6 (6), 5-7, 10-5 in the final.

It was the Scot's first tournament since undergoing hip resurfacing surgery.

Murray, a five-time singles winner at Queen's, teamed up with Spaniard Lopez.

Earlier in the afternoon, Lopez had won the Fever-Tree singles title.

Speaking after the victory, Murray said he had felt no pain.

He will now play doubles at Eastbourne, before going to Wimbledon.