Andy Murray gives fitness update as he hints at Wimbledon return

Andy Murray has revealed he is pain-free and could return to action in time for a possible appearance at Wimbledon in July.

The two-time Wimbledon champion has not played since the Australian Open and has since undergone a second hip operation.

Murray had previously announced he was going to retire but appeared to go back on that decision ahead of his second surgery.

However, the former World No.1 stressed that he was still some way off “testing his hip properly” on court.

Speaking at the Virgin Money London Marathon, where he was to fire the starting pistol for the elite men’s race, the US Open and double Olympic champion told the BBC: “There’s no pain any more. I’m happy, pain-free and enjoying my life.

“I’ve been hitting a few balls from a stationary position. I’m still quite a long way from testing it properly, running around a court.

“I just have to see what happens. I don’t feel any pressure that I need to come back but if my body feels good and I’m pain-free then I’ll give it a go.”