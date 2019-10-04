Andy Murray's run at China Open ended by Dominic Thiem

Andy Murray exited the China Open at the quarter-final stage after a 6-2, 7-6 (7/3) defeat by top seed Dominic Thiem.



The Austrian World No.5 was too strong for Murray, who is still finding his feet as he bids to come back from hip surgery.

Thiem took the first set 6-2 and although the Scot battled back from a break down in the second set to force a tie-break, Thiem took it 7-3 to wrap up a straight-sets triumph.

Murray, who defeated Matteo Berrettini and Cameron Norrie to make the last eight in Beijing, will now move on to the Shanghai Masters next week. The 32-year-old has been handed a wildcard for that event and will discover his first-round opponent on Saturday.