Andy Murray through to China Open quarter-finals after hard-fought win over Cameron Norrie

Andy Murray advanced to the quarter-finals of the China Open with a hard-fought victory over Cameron Norrie in Beijing.

The Scot took just under three hours to see off his fellow Briton 7-6 (6) 6-7 (4) 6-1.

Murray took a tight first set on a tie-break, but found himself in trouble in the second after an even start.

Norrie broke in the sixth game to lead 4-2, but surrendered his advantage as Murray dragged himself back into it three games later, only to go down 7-4 in another tie-break.

However, he raced through the decisive set, breaking twice on the way to taking it 6-1 and now faces either Dominic Thiem of Austria or China's Zhang Zhizhen in the last eight.

Murray's latest victory is another huge step for the 32-year-old as he steps up his comeback from hip surgery in January and bids to climb the world rankings from his current position of 503.

Dan Evans is in action against John Isner of the USA tomorrow.