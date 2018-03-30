Andy Murray shares ice bath photo as he gives update on injury rehab

Andy Murray has posted an update on his return from injury on Instagram.

The Scots tennis ace shared a picture of him about to take an ice bath after a training session, with the caption: “The only negative about starting to train like an athlete again is the 10 minute ice bath at the end of the day...

“Been a long process to get to this point but an old lady once told me (my mum) slow and steady wins the race.”

Murray has been out of action since Wimbledon last year, when he exited at the quarter final stage. The 30-year-old underwent surgery on his hip in Australia at the start of this year.

The former World No 1 has targeted a grass-court return at the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships in the Netherlands in June - a week before the Fever-Tree Championships at The Queen’s Club in London.

He will also make a late decision on his participation in the Challenger Tour in Glasgow in April.

