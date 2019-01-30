Andy Murray tells Piers Morgan ‘stop talking about my genitals’ after x-ray gag

Tennis star Sir Andy Murray wrote an on-air text to Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan after the breakfast programme talked about an x-ray which appeared to show more of him than intended.

Sir Andy, reckoned by many to be Scotland’s greatest ever sports star, texted controversial host Morgan after he and co-star Susanna Reid discussed a viral photo involving him.

The two-time Wimbledon winner shared a picture of his x-ray after he went under the knife for hip surgery in a bid to prolong his tennis career and improve his quality of life. ]

However, eagle-eyed social media users spotted that the triple Grand Slam victor had forgotten to crop out a shade on the x-ray that appeared to show the outline of his privates.

Talking about Sir Andy in relation to celebrities and selfie sticks, Piers Morgan said: “But didn’t he reveal his X-ray? Which did in fact suggest he did have a massive stick.”

The Dunblane-born star texted Morgan on air to say: “Please can you stop discussing my genitals on national TV, I was heavily medicated at the time of posting.”

GMB host Morgan then replied: ““All I would say to you, Andy.

“If there’s one thing worse than accidentally posting what turned out to be a very flattering picture in an X-ray, it would be the reverse, it would be the opposite, where you reveal your shortcomings to the world.”