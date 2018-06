Have your say

Andy Murray has been drawn against Frenchman Benoit Paire in the first round of Wimbledon.

The Scot has yet to declare whether he’ll take part in this year’s tournament after only recently returning from hip surgery.

Meanwhile, defending champion Roger Federer will begin his title defence against Dusan Lajovic.

UK No.1 Kyle Edmund will start his tournament with a match against Alex Bolt.

More to follow...