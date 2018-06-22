Andy Murray will play at Eastbourne next week

Andy Murray is to play at Eastbourne next week as he continues his comeback after hip surgery.

The newly-christened Nature Valley International is the final ATP event before Wimbledon begins on 2 July.

Murray played his first match in almost a year on Tuesday when he lost in three sets to Nick Kyrgios in the Fever-Tree Championship at Queen’s Club.

He will now return to grass-court action at Devonshire Park. It is the first time he has played in the Eastbourne International.

Speaking after the Kyrgios match, Murray refused to commit to playing Wimbledon.

“I won’t rule anything out,” he said. “I won’t rule out playing Eastbourne and not playing Wimbledon. I wouldn’t rule out not playing a tournament next week and trying to get matches like in an exhibition tournament, as well, to get ready for Wimbledon.”

Two-time Wimbledon winner Murray limped out of last year’s Championships, losing in five sets in the quarter-finals to Sam Querrey. He was clearly struggling with a hip problem.

He underwent surgery at the end of January after failing to make the Australian Open.