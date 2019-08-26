Archie Goodwin bags bronze in World Junior Swimming Championships

Capital swimmer Archie Goodburn showed that he has a bright future by picking up a bronze medal at the World Junior Swimming Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The 18-year-old Warrender Baths Club athlete recently left Stewart’s Melville College and was in top form on Sunday evening as he finished third in the men’s 50m breaststroke final in a time of 27.83 seconds.

It rounded off a great few months of competing for him and he said: “I am now looking forward to going to Loughborough University to study Chemical Engineering and train at the National Swimming Centre.”

Goodburn’s younger sister Katie is also an up-and-coming swimming talent.