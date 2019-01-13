Athletics: Lothians ace Adam Craig makes breakthrough in Stirling XC

Adam Craig’s first slice of the athletics big time has whetted his appetite for more, even though he’s on a strict food rationing to fuel his bid.

The Lothians prospect was part of the Scotland squad that came eighth in the 4x1.5km relay at Saturday’s Great Stirling XCountry in the event’s first edition since it was forced to quit Edinburgh following a funding wrangle.

It was still another step forward, says Craig, whose quick opening 3,000 metres indoors earlier this month has him eyeing up a shock berth at March’s European Championships in Glasgow.

But even with a part-time job in a running shop, it’s very much life on the breadline as he chases his major breakthrough.

“Going for a Nandos has to be a special treat,” he said. “I’ve very lucky that my parents are very supportive and after the race last week, they got me a nice Domino’s. They treat me to the little things and I have to be a bit careful. If it’s a pair of shoes over going on holiday, then that’s what it’s got to be.”

He could end up going head-to-head with Capital star Chris O’Hare at next month’s British trials with the double European medallist understood to be considering a shot at the 3000m.

He added: “Witnessing his achievements on the college circuit was what made me want to try my luck across the Atlantic.

“It was seeing Chris and all the success he had. I followed all the British guys out there. That was obviously where it was happening. I started reaching out but I landed on my feet at Mount Olive in North Carolina. It was a smaller school so I was a bit sceptical of it. It’s not quite the American Dream that you see in the movies but it worked for me and it was very personal.”

Edinburgh University Hare and Hounds’ Great Britain international Mhairi Maclennan won the women’s Scottish Inter-District title in Stirling with the East landing the team prize. Lachlan Oates took the men’s title for West.