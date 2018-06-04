Beth Dobbin shocked to break the 34-year-old Scottish 200m record

Capital athletics prospect Beth Dobbin admitted she was “overwhelmed” after smashing a Scottish record that had stood for 34 years.

The Edinburgh AC sprinter, 23, won the 200 metres at the UK Premier League meeting in Eton in 22.84, breaking Sandra Whittaker’s national mark of 22.98 which was set at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Dobbin’s time moved her second in the UK rankings for 2018 behind European champion Dina Asher-Smith.

“So overwhelmed to run 22.84 at Eton to break a 34-year-old record alongside the UKWL record,” Dobbin wrote on Twitter.

Elsewhere in Eton, Emily Dudgeon won the 800m in 2:07.1.

Meanwile, Guy Learmonth will stay patient in his quest to claim a European Championships medal in August despite finishing in 11th place in the 800 metres at the FBK Games in Hengelo.

The Lasswade ace, bundled out in the semi-finals of the Commonwealth Games after sustaining a foot injury in the build-up, was boxed in at the back with a lap to go and ended up cast adrift.

But he was still only just more thsn a second outside his personal best in 1:46.32 as Kenya’s Jonathan Kitlit claimed victory.

“I was worried that with so much pinned on indoors and Commonwealths, everything else would fall away,” he said. “Now the season has changed and it’s all geared towards being ready to do some damage at the Europeans. I won’t be over-raced. I just want to make sure I’m in top shape.”