Budget cuts put an end to world class race in the Capital

The cash-strapped city council has pulled the plug on the Great Edinburgh international cross-country run, one of the few world-class sporting events staged annually in Scotland, as part of a budget saving measure.

The council is to withdraw its £100,000 funding to stage the event in Holyrood Park, meaning Saturday’s event is set to be the last.

The prestigious race has attracted A-list athletes including Olympic champions Mo Farah and Kenenisa Bekele during its 14-year-history as well as showcasing the Capital to a worldwide TV audience.

The Great Run Company, which stages the event, is also responsible for the city’s amateur events including the Great Winter Run and various kids events.

But while government agency EventScotland is prepared to maintain its current level of financial support, senior sources at Great Run said it is unlikely an 11th hour deal would be done and are already in preliminary discussions with several other potential locations.

“We have enjoyed so many memorable moments in Edinburgh in recent years with the greatest names in the sport competing in a festival of cross country running,” said event chair Brendan Foster. “We thank Edinburgh City Council and EventScotland for their support and look forward to working with a new location from 2019 onwards.”

Figures show that Edinburgh spends less on sport per head than any other council in Scotland at a rate less than half of that in Glasgow, with its lone sporting showpiece set to disappear.

Former Scotland international runner and Green MSP Alison Johnstone said: “This event has become a welcome feature in the calendar, inspiring many people of all ages to get active in January and beyond, by bringing household names to race in the Capital. It would be a big loss if it were to go.

“I know that when I was competing as a teenager, big events and seeing top athletes close up were a real inspiration. So I really hope that the council can get together with Event Scotland and the sports bodies to work on a new funding package that allows the event to continue and grow.”

Scottish Athletics chief executive Mark Munro added that it was a decision Edinburgh “will regret in the future”.

Councillor Donald Wilson, Culture and Communities Convener said: “On behalf of the council and the city, I want to thank the team at the Great Run Company and the many thousands of runners who have made the event so special.

“Some of the world’s greatest-ever distance athletes are sure to have very proud memories of passing the finishing line in Edinburgh. During our 14 years as a host city, the event has also shone a light on one of my favourite places to run in the world – Edinburgh’s Holyrood Park with its ancient volcano Arthur Seat and beautiful Dunsapie Loch. I would like to take this opportunity to wish the Great Run Company all the best as they set their sights on a new destination.”