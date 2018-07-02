Chris O’Hare books his place at Euros with 1500m win

Chris O’Hare today admitted he wasn’t going to let an old pals act get in the way of booking his spot at next month’s European Championships after storming to victory at yesterday’s trials in Birmingham.

The Capital star proved he’s back to his best by winning the 1500 metres, holding off Edinburgh AC club-mate Jake Wightman with fellow Scot Neil Gourley third.

“Wins are important,” said O’Hare. “Scottish or not, when you’re competing at this level, there is huge respect for the other guys. I warmed up with Josh Kerr and it was just like old times at Meadowbank on a Tuesday night. Even when he was eight, I think he was bigger than me but it is good to have friendly faces. But, at the same time, you don’t want to give them anything.”

Wightman will join O’Hare in the British team in Berlin with both gunning for medals but the 23-year-old confessed he badly wanted to take O’Hare’s scalp. “It is annoying to keep getting nipped by him but the main aim this season is to peak for Europeans.”

Kerr, 20, will miss out on the Euros after coming fifth.

Edinburgh AC hope Beth Dobbin will now plan for Berlin after lowering her Scottish record twice in an afternoon and landing the 200m title in a time of 22.59 secs. “The Europeans is going to be so good,” the 23-year-old said. “Hopefully, we can have four Brits in the final and a 1-2-3. That would be insane.”

Lasswade’s Guy Learmonth must sweat on a Euro place after coming third in the men’s 800m, as will Allan Smith with his bronze in the high jump, but Lynsey Sharp is likely to miss out following her fifth place in the women’s 800m. “I had a feeling that was how it was going to go,” she admitted.

Capital prospect Michael Olsen was fourth in his 100m semi with the teen now set to prepare for next month’s world junior championships in Finland.