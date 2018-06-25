Chris O’Hare is a surprise runner in Grangemouth race

Chris O’Hare made a surprise appearance at a low-key meeting in Grangemouth on Sunday – and got the win he wanted as preparation for next weekend’s British Championships in Birmingham.

The double European bronze medallist, who has swapped his usual Oklahoma base this month to train near his boyhood home in East Lothian, beat Scottish rival Neil Gourley to snatch first place in the 800 metres by two-hundredths of a second in 1:48.35.

Guy Learmonth tuned up for Birmingham with eighth in the 800m at the Madrid Grand Prix in 1:47.17 with domestic foe Jamie Webb sixth and Elliot Giles ninth.

“It was an absolute carnage race,” the Scot said. “It’s been a long time since I was in something like that. Not quick but my body is in good nick, feeling great and ready for the big one next week.”