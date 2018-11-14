Edinburgh AC’s Beth Dobbin and Josh Kerr in world-class performance squad

Beth Dobbin has vowed to raise her game in 2019 after her breakthrough season earned her spot on the British Athletics world-class performance squad – and the Lottery backing it brings.

The Edinburgh AC sprinter, 24, burst onto the scene by smashing several Scottish records before rounding off her campaign by reaching the 200 metres final at the European Championships in Berlin.

It was enough to see her included in a 114-strong line-up which also included Capital clubmate Josh Kerr for the first time. And Dobbin reckons the extra help will be a huge shot in the arm. “I had my fingers crossed,” she said. “I’m really thrilled. It will make a difference financially. It will allow me to work four days instead of seven. Last year, I had to keep a block each day to get everything done whereas now, I can do some training in the morning or have treatment or get some of the help I might not have had time to do last year.

“I’ll have access to things like psychology or strength and conditioning which I wouldn’t even have thought about this time last year. I feel so lucky because I want to take the next step and this will help me get to that place.”

Kerr, who turned professional in the summer, got a vote of confidence for his bid to join the 1500m elite while there are also places in the Olympic grouping for Edinburgh duo Jake Wightman and Lynsey Sharp.

Paralympic and world medallist Maria Lyle is on the para list while Rio 2016 champion Libby Clegg, who is expecting her first child, is retained with the Capital ace expected to make a speedy return to action.