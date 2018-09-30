Edinburgh’s Adam Craig wins Great Scottish 10k

Adam Craig marked his return from the USA by winning the Great Scottish 10k in Glasgow.

The Edinburgh AC athlete has spent three years at the University of Mount Olive in North Carolina. He snared victory in 29 minutes and 43 seconds, well clear of Aberdeen’s Cameron Strachan.

“I am now living in Glasgow and putting in a good year getting my times down and then trying to see if I can go full-time as an athlete,” Craig said. “I was looking for sub 30 today and I am happy with the win and the time. I’ve only run one 10k on the road, and that was some years ago in Leeds.

“On the track I’ve run 29:39. So, with it being a bit windy here, that was decent and sets me up for the next few weeks of training. I will do some cross county over the next couple of months but the main focus will be the indoor season and see if I can make a bit of progress there.”

Edinburgh University Hare and Hounds’ Mhairi Maclennan started her winter campaign with second place in the women’s 10k, just 12 seconds behind fellow GB internationalist Gemma Steel.

“I wasn’t really expecting a quick time and I’ve just come off my break so it was a benchmark to see where I’m at before the cross-country season,” Maclennan said.

“This will be my first senior year so I’d be stupid not to look at Euro Cross but I know it will require a but step up so I’m not putting as much pressure on myself. I will work towards it and revaluate as it comes closer.”

Chris Thompson and Mare Dibaba were the men’s and women’s winners of the Great Scottish Run over half-marathon distance.