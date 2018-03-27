Guy Learmonth counts cost of missing out on Lottery funding

Guy Learmonth has revealed how missing out on Lottery funding has left him several thousands of pounds out of pocket but the Lasswade ace insists it’s made him even more determined to cash in at the Commonwealth Games.

The 25-year-old has pencilled in an outdoor season starter in tomorrow’s Queensland Classic in Brisbane after six weeks on the sidelines with a foot injury.

It’s been hard-going to stay on track, the European indoor finalist admits, since his surprise omission from UK Athletics world-class programme last year which left many in the sport scratching their heads.

Learmonth hints the snub was because he opted to quit the sport’s central hub in Loughborough and return home to work with childhood coach Henry Gray, but he’ll keep backing himself to hit the heights – starting with a medal tilt in the Gold Coast in less than two weeks.

“I’ve never had funding, so it’s not like I had it and then had it taken away from me,” he said. “I’ve got to be honest, my sponsors New Balance have been incredible with me, and I’ve re-signed with them this year for another two years, and they’ve been amazing in terms of helping me go sort of full time, and keeping me afloat.

“The only hard bit for me is the medical support and stuff, the money I’ve spent on physios and massage, and recovery stuff has been insane. It’s been thousands and thousands of pounds.”

Lynsey Sharp is set to kick off her spring campaign in the 800 metres in Brisbane with Capital prospect Holly McArthur prepping for her Commonwealth heptathlon with three events at the meeting.