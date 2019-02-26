Guy Learmonth ‘humbled’ as he lands captaincy for European Championships in Glasgow

Guy Learmonth admitted he was stunned after being unveiled the Great Britain and Northern Ireland’s captain for this week’s European Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

The Lasswade ace 26, was voted in by fellow members of the 49-strong home team headed for Emirates Arena.

Learmonth, pictured right, who came sixth in the 800 metres on his debut at the 2015 event in Prague, will now be entrusted with delivering the pre-championships speech.

“It is an absolute honour to be named captain of this incredibly strong British team ahead of a home championships this weekend,” he said. “It is something that never crossed my mind, so it has come as a total surprise. To everyone that voted for me, thank you, I am truly humbled.”