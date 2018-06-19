Josh Kerr signs lucrative professional deal with Brooks Beasts

Edinburgh’s Josh Kerr will plot his expected ascent into the world’s middle-distance elite from the United States after signing a lucrative professional contract.

The European junior 1500 metres champion has agreed a deal with the Brooks Beasts team at the end of a three-year spell at the University of New Mexico that saw him land a clutch of American collegiate titles and records.

It will see the 21-year-old put his career in the hands of Seattle-based coach Danny Mackey, who already works with his Edinburgh AC club-mate Emily Dudgeon as well as US Olympian Nick Symmonds and French star Justine Fedronic.

And Kerr, who is set to make his official debut as a pro at next week’s British Championships in Birmingham, will now set his sights high.

“I will be staying in Albuquerque for the next two years to complete my MBA before going to Seattle,” he said. “I couldn’t be more excited to represent this quality brand and be coached under Danny Mackey. Looking forward to seeing what the future has in store.”

Meanwhile, Edinburgh sprint prospects Alisha Rees and Michael Olsen have been handed a chance to tune up for the world junior championships after being named in a 20-strong British team for next weekend’s Mannheim Gala in Germany.